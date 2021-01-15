So far, 46 people allegedly involved in Capitol riots have been charged by the Justice Department

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Since the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building that left five dead, the Justice Department has charged a total of 46 people for their alleged involvement.

The Department of Justice Friday published a page on its website that includes all those charged in connection with the Capitol riots. As of Friday afternoon, the page includes the names of 46 people.

Charges for defendants range from “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry” to “assault on a federal law enforcement officer.”

Of the 46 people charged, federal authorities have confirmed that they came from 22 states across the country.

Two people — Robert Sanford of Pennsylvania and Mark Leffingwell of Washington state — face assault charges in connection with the riots.

According to ABC News and the Wall Street Journal, Sanford is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at a group of police officers, sending one to the hospital.

According to KOMO-TV in Seattle, Leffingwell is accused of punching an officer while attempting to enter the Capitol.

Also listed on the website were Jacob Charnsley (the man who allegedly breached the Capitol bare-chested and wearing a horned helmet), Christine Priola (the Cleveland public school official who resigned her post shortly after her arrest) and Eric Munchel (the Tennessee man who carried zip ties into the Capitol building).

On Tuesday, officials with the Justice Department reported that they had charged “about 70” suspects for their actions at the Capitol but did not go into specifics. At the time, officials said they expected “hundreds” of criminal cases to be filed in the weeks ahead.