Shopify takes down Trump campaign’s online store

E-commerce giant Shopify has shut down stores on its platform affiliated with President Donald Trump following riots at the U.S. Capitol that were perpetuated by his supporters, according to The Wall Street Journal, The Verge and Bloomberg News.

“We have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” a company spokeswoman told Bloomberg News in an email. “Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence.”

The actions affect three separate stores: One affiliated with the Trump Organization, TrumpStore.com and a store operated by the Trump campaign. According to The Verge, both TrumpStore.com and the campaign store both sold “Make America Great Again” caps.

Shopify was among several tech giants to take steps to de-platform Trump following Wednesday’s riots.

Twitter removed three of the president’s tweets on Wednesday and said his account would remain locked for 12 hours, and threatened him with the suspension should he continue to incite violence.

Facebook announced Thursday that was expanding Trump’s 24-hour suspension into a two-week suspension that could become permanent.

