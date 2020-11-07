Several Republicans congratulate President-Elect Biden, many remain mum

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

While most Republicans have remained silent on Saturday after Joe Biden being was projected to win this week’s presidential election, a handful of Republican office holders offered congratulations for Biden.

Most notably, Mitt Romney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, was among the first Republicans to issue a statement.

Other Republican office holders spoke out:

