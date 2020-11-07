Several Republicans congratulate President-Elect Biden, many remain mum

While most Republicans have remained silent on Saturday after Joe Biden being was projected to win this week’s presidential election, a handful of Republican office holders offered congratulations for Biden.
Most notably, Mitt Romney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, was among the first Republicans to issue a statement.
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020
Other Republican office holders spoke out:
Congratulations to President-elect Biden. Everyone should want our president to succeed because we need our country to succeed. We have great challenges ahead of us as a country. Now more than ever, we need to come together as Americans.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 7, 2020
My official statement on the presidential election: pic.twitter.com/F6AoS8lfhG
— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. This election was hard-fought by both candidates and ultimately the voters chose them for the job. America now looks to you to lead our country and unite us for the common good.
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) November 7, 2020
We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that. pic.twitter.com/EXWLWKmBdp
— Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) November 7, 2020
It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!
— Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) November 7, 2020