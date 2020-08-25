Scaled back RNC may mean one less chance for President Trump to make up ground

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Since mid-June when the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging more parts of the country, former Vice President Joe Biden is averaging a 8-9 point lead in national polls over President Donald Trump.

More importantly, he has decent leads in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Arizona.

Polls should be viewed with caution, especially after 2016, but President Trump not being able to re-launch his campaign like he did four years ago with a big enthusiastic convention matters, according to political analysts.

“His inability to go sort of full throttle on holding these rallies and assuaging fears and concerns hurts him,” Democratic Stratagist Basil Smikle said. “He feed so much from them and not being able to do that hurt.”

However, Trump’s supporters downplay how much having a convention without a crowd will matter.

Trump delegate and New York City Councilman Joe Borelli points out neither party truly gets to have the convention it wants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are so set in the trenches right now,” Borelli said. “When you hear your candidate speak, you’re going to be motivated and called to action to do the work you have to do in November.”

Borelli also pointed out that President Trump has managed to keep doing outdoor rallies, which he used to counter-program the Democratic Convention.

Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, who is in her own highly competitive race with Staten Island Congressman Max Rose, downplayed any impact at all of a reduced convention.

Malliotakis said the Democrats made the Republican case last week with their policies and rhetoric.

“The whole party is embracing this radical lawlessness, this anti-capitolism, anti-job creation,” she said. “[They’re] looking to take more tax dollars from people who work very hard to pay for a radial left agenda.”

But it is unclear if Democrats will be seen as too extreme by voters. In all likelihood, debates will play on outsized roll in the election. The first one is a month from now on Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

