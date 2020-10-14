Rose, Malliotakis debate amid contentious campaign for Congress

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Against the backdrop of negative ads, incumbent Democratic Congressman Max Rose and Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis faced off in their only televised debate Wednesday night.

Malliotakis, a New York State assemblywoman, was critical of Rose for not doing more to push through the multi-trillion dollar stimulus packaged gridlocked in Congress.

Rose pushed back, and said he hasn’t given up hope, blaming both sides of the aisle for the stalemate.

In one of her attack ads — one of many among the two candidates in this contentious campaign — Malliotakis accused Rose of not being supportive of police. He calls the ad reprehensible, and defended his position Wednesday night.

“I would never vote to defund police,” he said.

Rose wanted to know why his opponent, who initially opposed President Donald Trump, now supports the man who endorsed her.

The race is one of the hottest in the nation.

Incumbent Rose is the first Democrat to represent the district in decades.