RNC says violence at Capitol is not ‘patriotism’

Demonstrators try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Republican National Committee says it strongly condemns the violence at the Capitol, adding that the violent scenes “do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles.”

“The members of the Republican National Committee strongly condemn the violence in and around the United States Capitol Building today in Washington D.C.,” the statement reads. “These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles. Our Founding Fathers established a nation of laws, not a nation of anarchy. We call for all those involved to listen to law enforcement officials and help restore order in our nation’s capital.”

PRESS RELEASE: RNC Members Condemn Violence at U.S. Capitol⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IOynanvGVs — GOP (@GOP) January 7, 2021

The RNC is responsible for developing and promoting the Republican political platform.

Its statement condemning the violence came hours after Republican President Donald Trump baselessly complained that the election was stripped away “from great patriots.”

He went on to tell them to “go home with love & in peace.”

The group’s communications director, Michael Ahrens, says, “What happened today was domestic terrorism.”

He says to see the U.S. flag used “in the name of unfounded conspiracy theories is a disgrace to the nation, and every decent American should be disgusted by it.”

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over him, citing false claims of voter fraud.

He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congresspeople.”

DC Chief of Police Robert Contee said that at least five weapons were recovered and at least 13 people were arrested after pro-Trump protestors barged their way into the Capitol.

According to CNN, at least two explosive devices were also found around D.C. amid riots at the Capitol.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday after protestors seeking to overturn the election results stormed the U.S. Capitol building. The curfew will end at 6 a.m. Thursday.

A woman died Wednesday after she was reportedly shot in the neck inside the U.S. Capitol, according to BuzzFeed News.