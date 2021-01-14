Retired firefighter charged with throwing fire extinguisher at officer during Capitol riots

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A retired Pennsylvania firefighter is facing federal charges after he allegedly injured a Capitol police officer by throwing a fire extinguisher as Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to ABC News and the Wall Street Journal.

Robert Sanford of Chester, Pennsylvania — a suburb of Philadelphia — faces charges of using a deadly weapon in a restricted area, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the charge of using a deadly weapon in a restricted area reportedly carries a potential 10-year-prison sentence.

The Journal reports that Sanford threw the extinguisher toward the police officer in the Capitol building’s western wing at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. The newspaper reports that the extinguisher hit three officers in the head, including one who was not wearing a helmet.

According to ABC News, the incident was caught on video.

One of the officers who was hit with the extinguisher was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been cleared for duty.

The incident involving Sanford is separate from the case of Officer Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was struck with a fire extinguisher and later died of his injuries.

