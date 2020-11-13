Republicans face court setbacks, Trump law firm steps down

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the presidential election in three battleground states on Friday as a national law firm that came under fire for its work for President Trump’s campaign withdrew from a major Pennsylvania case.

The legal blows began when a federal appeals court rejected an effort to block about 9,300 mail ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania. The judges noted the “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a Michigan judge found no evidence of fraud in refusing to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results.

And in Arizona, a judge dismissed a Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking the inspection of ballots in metro Phoenix.

President-elect Joe Biden is projected win at least 290 Electoral College votes, and could add to his lead depending on a hand recount in Georgia. Biden is leading Georgia by more than 12,000 votes.