Republican Rep. John Katko holds off challenge from Dana Balter in NY’s 24th Congressional District

Election 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DanaBalterAndJohnKatko

Dana Balter and John Katko (Left: Dana Balter Campaign | Right: U.S. House of Representatives)

Incumbent Rep. John Katko held onto his seat in the race against Democratic challenger Dana Balter, according to an Associated Press call made Monday, weeks after Election Day.

Katko, first elected in 2014, worked as a federal prosecutor before he ran to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District.

The Republican representative served on the House Homeland Security Committee and on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Katko also beat Balter in the 2018 election.

The swing district, which spans from Lake Ontario south to Cayuga and Onondaga counties, voted for Hillary Clinton 2016.

