Republican Nicole Malliotakis finally declared winner in NYC swing district

STATEN ISLAND — Weeks after Rep. Max Rose conceded, the Associated Press finally declared Republican Nicole Malliotakis as the winner in New York City’s only swing district.

Malliotakis, the daughter of Greek and Cuban immigrant parents, previously ran against Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017. She’s a member of the state Assembly who was first elected in 2010.

Her win ousted Rep. Max Rose, who was only the second Democrat to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District in 30 years. In 2018, Rose, a veteran, had unseated Rep. Dan Donovan.

Malliotakis and Rose both released ads attacking each other as well as de Blasio, who is unpopular in the congressional district that includes Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

