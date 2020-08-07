REPORT: Michigan Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats tell The Associated Press.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday. It’s his first confirmed in-person meeting with a potential pick.

Whitmer, the first-term governor of a battleground state, has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered flight left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.