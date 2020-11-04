Rep. Andy Kim beats Republican David Richter, holds onto NJ’s 3rd District

Rep. Andy Kim faced off against David Richter in the election (Left: House of Representatives | Right: Richter Campaign)

Democratic incumbent Rep. Andy Kim beat former CEO David Richter in the race for the New Jersey’s Third Congressional District.

The district, which includes portions of Ocean and Burlington counties, was won by President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and Kim beat a Republican incumbent when he was first elected in 2018.

Richter had planned to run in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District, but after Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the congressman for the area, switched parties, Richter moved his campaign to the Third Congressional District.