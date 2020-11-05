Record 4M NJ voters cast ballots in election, Murphy says

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy says more than 4 million ballots were cast in this week’s presidential election in New Jersey, the most in state history.

But it’s still not clear what the voter turnout percentage was because the results are still unofficial.

There are about 6.5 million registered voters in the state.

New Jersey Democrats had a good night as returns came in on Tuesday: Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker were declared winners early.

And all Democratic House incumbents won reelection, as did Republican Rep. Chris Smith.

