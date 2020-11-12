‘Quite large’ turnout expected at ‘Million MAGA March’ in D.C. Saturday

A sign supporting President Donald Trump is placed at the entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (background left) in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are planning on holding rallies this weekend in Washington, D.C.

In what’s being called the Million MAGA March, supporters of the president are expected to show support of Trump’s claims of voter fraud. No credible evidence of voter fraud has been exposed. Several lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign claiming irregularities in the 2020 election have been dismissed.

A handful of groups are posting on social media about gathering in locations around D.C. and the country Saturday afternoon. Groups include March for Trump, Stop the Steal, and Women for America First, according to local media .

Some are suggesting they will march from the Supreme Court to the White House on Saturday, and there is a permit application for a gathering in Freedom Plaza.

When asked Thursday about the rallies, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she expected a large turnout.

“I think it’s going to be quite large, um, from what I’m hearing, don’t have an estimate for you,” McEnany said during an interview on Fox News.

D.C.’s mayor said the city is preparing for Saturday, same as they did last weekend after the Associated Press and others called the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.