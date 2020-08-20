Queens woman joins voices against gun violence at Democratic National Convention

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A Queens woman who turned her personal anguish into action spoke out Wednesday on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Shenee Johnson’s 17-year-old son, Kendrick, was fatally shot in 2010, weeks before he was set to graduate from high school. It wasn’t Johnson’s first brush with gun violence. She lost her fiance in 2003.

“Kendrick, when he was murdered it was not national. People weren’t rallying, marching, but I kept going over the 10 years and I’m going to always say Kendrick’s name,” she said on the PIX11 Morning News. “We have to continue to talk about the Kendricks of the world.”

Johnson said she believes a Biden-Harris administration will work for sensible gun safety laws.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also spoke Wednesday night during the DNC, listed a litany of bills House Democrats have passed, including gun violence measures.

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords called on Americans to speak out to combat gun violence, “even when you have to fight to find the words.”

Struggling to speak herself, Giffords recounted her difficulty recovering from the 2011 shooting that nearly took her life.

Giffords said during brief remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night: “Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I responded with grit and determination.”

The former congresswoman added: “Today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice.”

Since the shooting, Giffords has become a leading gun control advocate and frequently speaks out on the issue. She told viewers that Joe Biden was there for her after the shooting and that they must participate in the November election to be “on the right side of history.”

“We can let the shooting continue, or we can act,” she said, adding: “We can vote.”