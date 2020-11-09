Putin won’t congratulate Biden until Trump’s legal action is resolved

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until legal challenges to the U.S. election are resolved and the result is official.

Putin is one of a handful of world leaders who have not commented on Biden’s victory, which was called by major news organizations on Saturday.

But President Donald Trump’s team has promised legal action in the coming days and refused to concede his loss. He has alleged large-scale voter fraud, so far without proof.

When Trump won in 2016, Putin was prompt in offering congratulations, but his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that this year’s election is different.

The leaders of China, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey also are holdouts in offering congratulations.

