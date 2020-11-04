Puerto Rico voters approve statehood referendum

Officials process voters during general elections at a polling station set up at the Rafael Labra School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a non-binding referendum on statehood. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A majority of voters in Puerto Rico approved a non-binding referendum that supports elevating the island territory to statehood status.

The referendum narrowly passed by a 52-48 margin.

The question was not the first time voters weighed in on Puerto Rico statehood. Most recently, 97% of voters approved statehood in 2017, but the vote was boycotted by opposition parties.

Several previous referenda were not a straight up statehood vote.

Given Puerto Rico’s status, the territory does not vote on US senators or representatives, although the territory elects a non-voting member who can serve on committees. Puerto Rico also does not get a vote in the presidential general election, but the territory does get a say in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

While Democrats would likely welcome the opportunity to make Puerto Rico a state, the likelihood of there being enough political support for Puerto Rico to be the 51st state is still doubtful.

