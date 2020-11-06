Protesters in more celebratory mood Friday as Biden closes in

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — For the first time in months, the tone of a protest in Washington Square Park took on an air of relief and celebration.

The change in atmosphere came as the presidential electoral map has leaned in favor of Democratic candidates Joe Biden.

The desired conclusion to the 2020 election for many in Washington Square Park Friday night is to define Donald Trump’s legacy as a one-term president.

The jovial rally was in stark contrast to election protests held earlier this week, some of which resulted in clashes with police and arrests.