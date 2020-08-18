Progressives try to push Democrats to the left at convention

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Senator Bernie Sanders ticked off areas of policy where his movement has pushed former Vice President Joe Biden to be more progressive on night one of the Democratic National Convention.

“Joe will make it easier for workers to join unions, create 12 weeks of paid family leave, fund universal pre-K for 3 and 4 year olds,” Sanders said at one point.

The convention is arguably the last battleground of the fight seen throughout the Democratic presidential primary season: progressives vs. moderates.

The moderates united behind Biden in rather dramatic fashion before Super Tuesday and essentially made him the nominee. However, there was a lot of negotiating behind the scenes leading up to this convention to satisfy a wing of the party that did not show up for Hillary Clinton after a similar battle four years earlier.

Patricia Campos Medina was vice-chair of the Sanders campaign in New Jersey, and is one of his delegates at the convention.

“We did not get everything we wanted and we’ll fight for medicare for all, a bold climate agenda, erasing student debt,” Medina said. “Those are key things we believe in. But we got key components on the Bernie plan in the platform.”

In the run up to the convention, the Biden campaign worked with the Sanders team to produce a 110-page policy memo. New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on the climate crisis task force and will have a speaking role at the convention, though it is only 60 seconds.

Former City Council speaker and New York Democratic Party official Christine Quinn is on the convention rules committee. She said the Biden campaign has done a much better job engaging Sanders supporters, unlikeClinton’s team in 2016.

“The whole lead in to this convention you’ve seen, night and day as compared to four years ago,” Quinn said.

However, Democratic strategist Basil Smikle warned only time and voting will tell if Biden has appeased progressives simply though online engagement.

“Losing that in person engagement may have an effect on the ultimately outcome,” he said.

The Republicans backing Biden who are slated to speak at the convention have already turned off progressives.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich Monday night explicitly told concerned conservatives thinking of voting for Biden that he would not be pushed far left.

