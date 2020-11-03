Progressive democrats on NYC’s ballot who could possibly join AOC in Congress

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The number of progressive members of Congress pushing for ambitious policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for all and canceling student debt could get a whole lot bigger.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that if we win the presidency and the Senate and the democrats retain the House, we will have the makings of an FDR moment,” said Councilmember Ritchie Torres. Torres is the democratic nominee in New York’s 15th congressional district.

The district is solidly democratic. In 2018, long-time democratic representative Jose Serrano won the district with 96% of the vote.

Serrano, who served his district since 1990, announced his retirement last year, and Torres won the hotly contested primary.

“It’s not just about candidates,” said Jamaal Bowman, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 16th congressional district.

Bowman ran against incumbent representative Eliot Engel in the Democratic primary. Engel, who served his district since 1989, lost.

The district is so democratic, and in 2018, Engel ran unopposed.

“The Eliot Engels of the world — they’ve had children and grandchildren, and they think differently than they do in many ways and the people were demanding change,” said Bowman.

In New York’s 17th congressional district, Attorney Mondaire Jones won his hotly contested primary after long-time representative Nita Lowey, who served her district since 1989, announced her retirement.

The district is also a democratic stronghold.

Jones and Torres will be the first openly gay black men in Congress, Torres who is also Latino, will also be the first openly gay Latino in Congress.

“This is a change moment and this is a change election and a new generation of leadership has risen,” Torres said.

