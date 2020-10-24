Problem at your polling site? NY election resources to know

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Early voting is giving New Yorkers a head start on casting their ballot in the presidential election.

But the start of in-person voting can sometimes lead to headaches — and long lines — at the polls.

If you encounter a problem at your polling location, here are some key resources to have handy.

NYC polling problems

Voters can call the city Board of Elections hotline at 1-866-868-3692 to report an issue at their polling location.

New York State hotline

New York Attorney General Letitia James is tracking reports of voter intimidation, misinformation and polling complaints statewide.

Voters can call 1-800-771-7755 or submit a complaint online by visiting ag.ny.gov/voter-resources.

Increased police presence

The NYPD also deployed 5,000 officers to early voting sites around New York City to deter conflicts and voter intimidation.

