President’s COVID-19 diagnosis upends campaign

NEW YORK — With less than 30 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization have upended the race for president.

But so far, Trump and his supporters have yet to shy away from events and tactics known to put people at risk for COVID-19.

The Trump campaign continued with large rallies and intimate unmasked events even when they may have known the president had been exposed to COVID-19. However, the president said in a video posted to Twitter he has grown from his hospitalization.

“I get it, and I understand,” he said. “It’s a very interesting thing and I’ll be letting you know about it.”

Trump’s actions and the actions of his supporters, however, have not changed.

He took a closed-quarters car ride to visit supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center. The Trump campaign has also signaled it would not be changing campaign rally protocols when the president recovers, possibly later this month.

Locally, Congressional candidate Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis tweeted about a large “get well soon” rally on Staten Island this weekend. Many were not wearing masks.

Finally, in announcing he was leaving the hospital, Trump once again downplayed the virus that limited him for days and infected many around him.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” Trump wrote. “Don’t let it dominate your life.“

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding several small events complete with masks and social distancing in Florida today. His campaign said he’s routinely tested negative but would not say if he’s undergoing daily testing.

Biden has pulled all negative ads while Trump is hospitalized, but did not pull punches on what he thinks of the COVID-19 response.

“Over 205,000 people have died from COVID without much help,” Biden said in Miami. “We can do so much together. We can set an example.”

The vice presidential debate will go ahead with modifications after concern President Trump was at risk of infecting Biden at the first presidential event.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will be stationed not six, but 12 feet apart. There will also be plexiglass dividers, and mask and testing protocol will be more strictly enforced after the Trump campaign and the president’s family flouted the rules last week.