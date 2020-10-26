Presidential election: When will we know the winner? A break down of the swing states

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)



NEW YORK — Local election laws and mail-in voting will impact the swing states that will decide the presidential election.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

In 2020, the states where the election could sway in favor of either candidate are worth a total of 201 electoral votes:

Texas (38); Florida (29); Pennsylvania (20); Ohio (18); Georgia (16); Michigan (16); North Carolina (15); Arizona (11); Minnesota (10); Wisconsin (10); Iowa (6); Nevada (6); New Hampshire (4); Maine 2nd Congressional District (1); Nebraska 2nd (1)

Where we will see a lot of results early:

Texas, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada

These are states that count early arriving mail-in votes prior to Election Day, and have seen robust early voting numbers. When the polls close on election night, a large “data drop” of the votes that have already been tallied should be available.

The Election Project shows tens of millions of votes in these states that should be counted well ahead of election night. However, if some of these states are decided by close margins, it could take days while more postmarked mail-in votes trickle in.

Early morning Wednesday results:

Iowa, Maine’s 2nd, Nebraska’s 2nd

These jurisdictions allow at least a few days before Election Day to process mail-in votes. However, they cannot begin running ballots through scanners until the day before Election Day in Iowa and Nebraska and on Election Day in Maine. This will delay election results more than other states like Florida and North Carolina. Still, results are expected in the early morning hours the day after Election Day.

A day or two after Election Day:

Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire

These states begin counting on Election Day, not in advance. Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia begin counting in the morning. New Hampshire can process in the morning, but cannot count until the polls close.

As a result, the large influx of mail-in ballots will be harder to handle in these states. However, none of these states accept mail-in ballots after Election Day. This should make counting more straightforward.

Wisconsin also has a rule that requires local election authorities to keep counting until everything is complete. So, the Badger State results should come by the morning after Election Day. The other states, if close, will be decided later Wednesday or perhaps Thursday.

Could be a week:

Pennsylvania

The Keystone state cannot begin counting ballots before Election Day. Complicating things are the absentee ballots. If properly postmarked, absentee ballots can be received until Nov. 6. If the presidential race is close, look for a final result during the weekend after Election Day.

OTHER FACTORS TO CONSIDER:

If the presidential race is close, these states could take longer than a week:

Ohio, North Carolina, Minnesota, Nevada, Iowa

Each of these states has a rule that allows mail-in ballots to be received and counted about a week or more after Election Day if they are properly postmarked. While it’s unlikely large numbers of ballots will come in several days after Election Day, a few thousand votes might make a difference in a too-close-to-call race.

Ballot ‘curing’ controversy brewing:

Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nevada, Iowa.

Each of these states offers a process by which election officials are supposed to contact mail-in voters whose votes are disqualified due to issues like missing signatures or improper ballot markings. Nationwide, 550,000 mail-in ballots were tossed during the 2020 primary elections. Legal teams for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will want to make sure their voters get a chance to “cure” problematic ballots if results are close.

Recounts:

Keep in mind most states have automatic recount provisions for elections decided by a very small margin. For example, in Pennsylvania a recount occurs if an election is decided by less than 0.5%. Based on the 2016 turnout, a recount in Pennsylvania would have been triggered by a margin of a little less than 29,500 votes. Trump won the state by 44,000.

