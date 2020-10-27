President Trump says he ‘saved Kenosha,’ calls on Gov. Evers to open up Wisconsin

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

At a rally in Wisconsin Tuesday, President Donald Trump called on Gov. Tony Evers to “open it up” and claimed he “saved Kenosha” by sending in the National Guard.

Trump spoke at a MAGA rally in West Salem, La Crosse County late Tuesday afternoon, exactly one week before Election Day.

The president touched on two hot topics in the state: coronavirus, and protests and unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Speaking of lockdowns,” Trump said after claiming Joe Biden wants to lock the country down to stem spiraling COVID-19 cases, “let’s get your governor to open it up, get him to open it up.”

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at MotorSports Management Company, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in West Salem, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump moved on to protests and unrest in Kenosha.

“When the violent mob came to Kenosha – you know Kenosha, everybody knows Kenosha – Biden opposed sending in the National Guard. We sent in the National Guard, and we saved Kenosha. We saved Kenosha. Kenosha wouldn’t be standing,” Trump said at the La Crosse rally.

Gov. Evers authorized Wisconsin National Guard members to deploy to Kenosha on Aug. 26, to assist local law enforcement. Biden vowed during his own visit to Kenosha that he will never exploit members of the National Guard for political purposes.

Morry Gash/AP President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in West Salem, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The president’s rally Tuesday was his third in Wisconsin in the past two weeks. Trump attended a campaign event in Waukesha last Saturday and in Janesville the weekend before that. In early September, Trump visited Kenosha following protests and unrest.

Prominent members of both the Trump and Biden campaigns have been ramping up their visits to the key battleground state ahead of Nov. 3, as some polls suggest the state will be won by slim margins, just like in the 2016 presidential election.

This article was written by Jackson Danbeck for WTMJ.