Potential Election Day unrest prompts ‘no climb’ fence around White House

Businesses around the country are boarded up streetfront windows and doors ahead of Election Day, apparently in preparation for possible demonstrations following election results. This includes the White House.

Federal authorities are putting up a non-scalable fence around the White House Monday, according to CNN , NBC and Fox News. The Associated Press shared images of fencing near Lafayette Square and businesses nearby.

The fence is the same type put up during protests this summer, and will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square. It’s reportedly made from welded wire mesh that is tightly woven so it is impossible to get a foothold, or to climb.

John Minchillo/AP A pedestrian photographs the White House through a fence covered in protest signs, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on a section of 16th Street renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, on the day before the U.S. election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Parts of the fencing have remained up since this summer in parts of Lafayette Square and what is now called Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The fence would be the most high-profile location preparing for possible unrest on Election night, or potentially later this week if there is no clear presidential winner announced Tuesday night.

During demonstrations this summer in Washington, D.C., and specifically in Lafayette Square, businesses had their streetfront windows smashed and property damaged.

Some businesses near the White House are boarded up and plan to remain closed possibly the entire week depending on what happens, according to Fox News.

The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a “non-scalable” fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square. 250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 2, 2020

Metro police told CNN they have been preparing for possible Election Day unrest for a year, as they do ahead of every general election.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Anti-scaling fence is set up at an entrance to Lafayette Park, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, near the White House in Washington, on the day before the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

According to a study , Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon in particular are at risk for increased activity from armed groups ahead of the election and afterward, USA Today reports . The study was done by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project and MilitiaWatch. North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, California and New Mexico were at moderate risk to see increased activity from armed groups around the election.