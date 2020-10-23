Polling places prepare for beginning of NY’s early vote

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — On the eve of the start of early voting, election officials across New York state spent their Friday trying to avoid scenes like this happening across the country; long lines, often complicated by system delays — and bad weather.

In Greenburgh in Westchester County, town supervisor Paul Feiner proactively installed four live stream camera feeds at the local early voting site in hopes of giving early voters a heads up for what they’re in for before they leave home.

Greenburgh is also making flu shots available to people who show up for early voting. The link to the live stream is on the Greenburgh town website.

“In the past week, I received calls from constituents, elderly people, disabled residents and they said they didn’t want to wait in line but they don’t trust the postal service,” said Feiner. “It’s all in place, in less than 48 hours, we did it all in house. Most municipalities have video cameras anyway as security, so this was simple and I really hope that every community will do the same thing, because we have to show the electorate that democracy works.”

Farther south at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, election officials held a final orientation session for poll workers, in advance of what’s expected to be a crush of crowds over nine days of early voting.

The Barclays center joins Madison square garden as two of the 88 total early voting sites in New York City alone.

Voters will be greeted with plexiglass dividers, hand sanitizer, and social distancing.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is asking voters, to be patient.

“We want to take away strain from the system on Election Day,” said Williams. “We know there’s been some issues, we suspect that everything won’t go perfect. That doesn’t mean that your vote doesn’t count, or won’t count.”