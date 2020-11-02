Political clothing could keep you from voting on Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday should be mindful of what they wear, and it has more to do with election rules than fashion choices.

Many states restrict campaigning within a certain distance of a polling place, which includes clothing with political messages.

Poll workers can turn people away who wear clothing and accessories that support a specific candidate.

Other states, such as Iowa, have a version of the rule that allows voters to wear political clothing but they have to leave the polling site immediately after casting their ballot.

