Pennsylvania emerges as online misinformation hotspot

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays a Facebook page in New Orleans. Social media platforms are facing intense, often contradictory demands from Washington to oversee internet content without infringing on First Amendment rights. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Pennsylvania has emerged as a hotspot for online misinformation on Election Day, with Facebook and Twitter trying to quickly take down false posts about voting in the state so they don’t confuse voters or stoke doubts about the integrity of the election.

Misleading claims have spread for hours on social media about polling machine outages in Scranton and a poll worker destroying ballots cast for President Donald Trump.

Misinformation experts say misleading videos, posts and photos from the battleground state are lighting up social media.