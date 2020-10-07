Pence, Harris debate handling of coronavirus outbreak at VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence looks at Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as he answers a question during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The coronavirus pandemic was the first topic at the vice presidential debate.

In Salt Lake City on Wednesday, separated from Vice President Mike Pence by plexiglass barriers, California Sen. Kamala Harris called the Trump administration’s response to the growing pandemic “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”

Speaking directly to the camera, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden did in his first debate with President Donald Trump, Harris said, “They knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you.”

In response, Vice President Mike Pence commended Trump’s decision to shut off travel from China, saying the decision “bought us invaluable time” to coordinate the country’s response to the pandemic. But Trump’s move only cut off some travel from China, and tens of thousands were still allowed to pour into the country.

Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, said that, in his words, “from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.”

More than 210,000 Americans have died during the pandemic. Trump is recovering at the White House from his own infection.

Harris also declared she would not take a vaccine if President Donald Trump endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals.

Pence said there will be a vaccine produced in record time.

“I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives,” Pence said.

He said that undermining confidence in a vaccine is unacceptable.

Former Food and Drug Administration officials have warned that public perception that a vaccine being rushed out for political reasons could derail efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.