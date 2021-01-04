Pence, Biden warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs

The four candidates vying for two Senate seats in Georgia. On Tuesday, Republican Sen. David Purdue (far left) will face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff (left middle) in a runoff election, and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (middle right) will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock (far right) in a runoff to fill a Senate seat in a special election.

ATLANTA, Ga. — President-elect Joe Biden is telling Georgia voters that he needs a Democratic Senate majority to combat the coronavirus and get other things done.

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, is warning conservative Christians that the state’s high-stakes Senate runoffs on Tuesday may offer “the last line of defense” against a Democratic takeover in Washington.

If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat the two Republican incumbents, control of the Senate will shift to the Democrats, who also will control the White House and House of Representatives.

Pence and Biden campaigned Monday ahead of a nighttime rally by President Donald Trump.

But the president’s approach has been criticized, accused of spending too much time crying foul over his own election loss, and in the process undermining the election system with unfounded claims of fraud.

“There are a lot of Republicans saying they’re staying home, but because of that you, could see higher Democratic turnout and lower than expected Republican turnout, because Trump spent so much time casting doubt about the election process itself,” said political analyst Basil Smikle.