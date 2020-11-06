Party-switching NJ Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew holds off challenge from Democrat Amy Kennedy

Left: Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Right: Amy Kennedy (Credit: Left, US House of Representatives, Right: Kennnedy Campaign)

NEW JERSEY — Party-switching New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew has held off a challenge from Democrat Amy Kennedy in the race for the state’s 2nd District House seat.

Van Drew, who won in 2018 as a Democrat, switched to the Republican party during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Democrats had been determined to turn the area blue again.

The call for Van Drew’s win came Friday, three days after Election Day ended with no clear winner in the race.

Trump endorsed Van Drew, calling him a “tremendous asset for the party.”

Van Drew previously served in the New Jersey State Senate.

Kennedy, a former public school teacher, was endorsed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.