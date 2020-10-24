Over 90,000 ballots cast in NYC on Day 1 of early voting

Wrist bands for voters after they cast their ballot are seen during early voting at a polling station on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Nine days before the November 8 vote, both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic counterpart Hillary Clinton are hitting the campaign trail hard. / AFP / Joshua Lott (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Over 90,000 residents of New York City cast their ballot on the first day of the city’s early voting period Saturday, according to the Board of Elections.

The most early ballots were cast in Brooklyn, where 29,411 people voted Saturday. That was followed by Manhattan with 19,877, Queens with 19,223, and then the Bronx (14,928) and Staten Island (10,391). That adds up to a total of 93,830 early votes cast just for the first day.

According to State Sen. Brad Hoylman, that trounces the early votes cast in the entire period in 2019, when 60,110 voted early.

New York’s official Day 1 early voting numbers.



60,110 votes were cast across NYC through the *entire* early voting period in 2019.



New York City residents have eight more days to vote early, with the last day to cast a ballot before Nov. 3 being next Sunday, Nov. 1.