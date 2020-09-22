Organizers encourage New Yorkers to register to vote

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Local organizations flooded New York’s streets on Tuesday as part of a voter registration campaign.

Tamisha McPherson stood on Harlem’s 125th Street for hours and asked each passerby the same question: Are you registered to vote?

Americans will vote for their next president this coming November.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated voter registration efforts, Sabrina Castillo, who works for the city’s Campaign Finance Board, said.

“Because of the lack of field outreach that we’ve been able to do and other organizations, voter registration has plummeted 49%,” she said, comparing numbers now to before the 2016 election.

Castillo explained that convincing New Yorkers to register to vote is crucial for the city’s future.

“We know people who vote in a presidential election, they are more likely to come back for local elections like our municipal election next year,” she said.

Six YMCA locations across the city were set to host voter registration drives Tuesday night. YMCA of Greater New York Vice President of Public Affairs Sharon Levy said it was important to empower New Yorkers. They’re also encouraging voters to think ahead.

“Make a plan for voting this year, whether it’s absentee ballot or early voting or going in person,” she said.