Oregon overwhelmingly passes measure that decriminalizes use of hard drugs, like heroin and cocaine

This photo from video provided by the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign shows volunteers delivering boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office in Salem on June 26, 2020. In what would be a first in the U.S., possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD and other hard drugs could be decriminalized in Oregon under a ballot measure that voters are deciding on in Tuesday’s election. Oregon’s Measure 110 is one of the most watched referendums in the state because it would drastically change how the justice system treats people with amounts of the drugs for their personal use. Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, people caught with the drugs would have the option of paying $100 fines or attending new “addiction recovery centers.” (Yes on Measure 110 Campaign via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The state of Oregon became the first in the nation to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like heroin and cocaine by overwhelmingly passing Measure 110 on Tuesday.

According to The Oregonian, the measure will reduce misdemeanor drug possession to a non-criminal violation, punishable by measures similar to a traffic stop. Violators will be given a ticket and a $100 fine, or be given the option of being screened for a subtance abuse disorder.

Those found with larger amounts of drugs, who would have previously been charged with a felony, will now face a misdemeanor charge. The measure also redirects tax revenue from the sale of legal marijuana in the state toward Addiction Recover Centers, where people are screened for drug use and can also receive treatment for drug addiction.

Supporters of the measure say the new policy will reduce the state’s jail population, and in particular, free many offenders of non-violent crimes. Supporters also say the bill will promote racial equality in the state, as drug laws disproportionately affect Black people and other people of color.

Opponents of the measure say it promotes drug use and will lead to more overdose deaths and overwhelm addiction centers in the state.

The Oregonian also reports that the measure received funding from many out-of-state donors, including Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Associated Press reports that the measure passed with about 60% support.

In addition to decriminalizing hard drug use, Oregon also legalized the sale and recreational use of Psilocybin, or magic mushrooms. The Associated Press reports that the measure passed with 56% support.