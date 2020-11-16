Officials: Hand tally of presidential race finds thousands of new ballots in Georgia

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTA — A hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia has turned up just over 2,500 votes in one county that weren’t previously counted.

But election officials said Monday that isn’t expected to alter the overall outcome of the race.

Gabriel Sterling with the secretary of state’s office said election workers in Floyd County didn’t follow proper procedures when the ballots were tallied by machine. but he said that error was caught when the presidential race was audited using a hand count.

The hand tally stems from a state law that calls for one race to be audited to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately.

It was not the result of any suspected problems with the results.

