Ocasio-Cortez, Maloney, Valazquez, Espaillat, Jeffries, Nadler, Meng all retain House seats: AP

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term, among several New York City incumbents to retain their seats.

The New York City Democrat defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer.

Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term.

She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation.

Ocasio-Cortez has also become a target of constant criticism from the right, demonized nightly by conservative talk show hosts as the socialist future of the Democratic Party.

During our interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez we talked protests, progressive politics and challenges facing her district@PIX11News @AOC pic.twitter.com/PFU3VPrwM8 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) November 2, 2020

The 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.

Fellow Democrats Hakeem Jeffries, Nydia Velazquez, Carolyn Maloney, Jerrold Nadler, Grace Meng and Adriano Espaillat all comfortably won races to retain their seats as well, according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says some of her family members have supported President Trump



Talks about lessons on civility



“They don’t hate me either”@PIX11News @AOC pic.twitter.com/gyaLq9T8nO — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) November 1, 2020