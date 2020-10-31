Obama: Trump didn’t take pandemic, presidency seriously

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, also attended by Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DETROIT — Former President Barack Obama and his vice president, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are appealing for support from voters in two predominantly Black cities in battleground Michigan.

Obama and Biden appeared at drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit on Saturday in their effort to return Michigan to Democrats after President Donald Trump scored a surprising victory in the state in 2016.

Trump was in Pennsylvania making an aggressive play for the state, focusing largely on his white, working-class base.

In Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump announced that he has issued a memorandum meant to protect fracking, a process for extracting oil and gas that some want to curtail if not end.