Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Following Bill Clinton’s sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump Tuesday evening,Barack Obama gave his sharpest scolding of Trump since inauguration day.

In Obama’s speech he delivered Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, Obama lashed Trump for his approach to the presidency.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said.

“But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Obama, who was largely silent during the first three years of Trump’s tenure, has become more vocal during this election year. While generally avoiding direct shots at Trump, Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations. But his speech Wednesday went as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama said. “And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Trump, who got word late Wednesday of Obama’s censure, responded in kind.

“When I listen to this and see the horror that he left us, the stupidity of the transactions that he has made. Look what we are doing,” Trump said. Trump continued by boasting about building the border wall and improving the economy since Obama left office.”

“President Obama did not do a good job,” Trump added. “The reason I am here is because President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job, I would not be here. Probably if they did a good job, I would not have even run. I would’ve been very happy.”

