NYPD defends police actions at election protest; more demonstrations anticipated as count continues

NEW YORK — NYPD officials and Mayor Bill de Blasio defended police actions Thursday after several dozen people “attempted to hijack” a peaceful protest on Wednesday.

Some protesters blamed police for provoking them, but NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said his officers remained calm under tense circumstances.

“We see protests about everything under the sun and we treat them all the same: fairly and we honor their right to protest,” Shea said. “There are some, and it’s a very, very small number of people, that don’t want society to function as it is.”

But Public Advocate Jumaane Williams criticized police actions, calling out “videos of the NYPD appearing overly aggressive.”

“After a summer of sustained protest, the administration and NYPD could have honestly acknowledged their failures in policing protests, and acted in good faith to try to correct the disparate precedent set,” Williams said. “What we’re witnessing now are the disturbing results of the administration’s opportunity missed, obligation ignored and inability to provide the leadership needed at this moment.”

More protests are anticipated Thursday night and de Blasio had a message for demonstrators.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on anybody, so we’re going to deal with it, and the court system, which is now increasingly ramping up, is going to deal with it as well,” he said. “The vast majority of people will protest, protest peacefully, we know that. The vast majority have come out and come out out of concern for their community and their country. A very few do acts of violence, but those who do violence will really have to understand there’s going to be real consequences for them.”