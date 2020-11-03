NYCHA residents make their voices heard on Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — There was a big push to get over 400,000 NYCHA residents across the city to the polls on Election Day.

From the Taft Houses in East Harlem to the Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene, NYCHA tenant leaders urged their neighbors to step up and make their voices heard.

If residents at the Taft Houses needed a ride to the polls, they got it.

Beverly MacFarlane, resident association president at the Taft Houses, organized a bus service with a non-profit group called Solutions Now to drive dozens of seniors to vote.

MacFarlane said seniors are scared of COVID-19, but many of them pushed their fears aside, grabbed a mask and took advantage of a free ride.

Also in East Harlem, the Carver Houses Community Center was converted into a voting site. Tenant president Shaun Commodore said he saw a lot of young voters.

“It’s time for a change. A lot of first time voters,” Commodore said.

Over at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx, there was quite the line to cast a ballot but that didn’t deter determined voters.

Meanwhile, Keesha Wilson brought her 3-month-old granddaughter with her to vote at the Ingersoll Houses polling site in Fort Greene.

“There is no excuse not to vote today. Everybody should get out and vote!” she said.

Outside, There was music and free empanadas for voters.

The top issues NYCHA residents said were driving them to the polls include the economy, security, and the government’s response to COVID-19.

“It’s clear, you see [I voted] stickers all around NYCHA. There is a feeling of empowerment, and they are making sure their voices are heard,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

