NYC erupts in elated cheers after Joe Biden projected winner of presidential election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Did you hear it? New Yorkers erupted in cheers Saturday as news spread that Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

From Greenpoint, Brooklyn to the Upper East Side, people cheered, honked and banged pots and pans to celebrate Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

Cheering erupted in Greenpoint and across NYC as AP projected Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.



Did you hear cheering in your neighborhood? Share video in the comments!



More: https://t.co/9Only9Q6rp pic.twitter.com/azRXH3l84g — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 7, 2020

And the crowds keep building, celebrating #PresidentElect @JoeBiden ‘s win in #Manhattan , hometown to Pres. @realDonaldTrump for much of Trump’s life. I have passed at least a half dozen corners like this in the last 10 mins. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/iSDxeblCmr — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) November 7, 2020

A heavily Democratic state, New York was called in favor of Biden on election night.

The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner after calling the swing state of Pennsylvania, which put him over the 270 electoral votes needed.

Trump, however, said in a statement that he will contest President-Elect Joe Biden’s win, adding that he does not accept the result of last Tuesday’s election.

#BreakingNews: New Yorkers have left their rooftops and are screaming and cheering in the street! It’s like a party out here! I haven’t seen so many happy New Yorkers maybe ever.



They are celebrating that #Biden is projected win. #news #breaking #NYC #Election2020#PIX11NEWS pic.twitter.com/pm9IPOKUeO — Darren McQuade (@BreakinNewsBoy) November 7, 2020

#BREAKING: New Yorkers on the Upper East Side are celebrating from rooftops and in the streets, after #Biden is projected to be the next President.#NYC #breakingnews #Election2020#PIX11NEWS pic.twitter.com/f4ZA5ylZV1 — Darren McQuade (@BreakinNewsBoy) November 7, 2020