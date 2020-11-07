NYC erupts in elated cheers after Joe Biden projected winner of presidential election

NEW YORK CITY — Did you hear it? New Yorkers erupted in cheers Saturday as news spread that Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

From Greenpoint, Brooklyn to the Upper East Side, people cheered, honked and banged pots and pans to celebrate Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

A heavily Democratic state, New York was called in favor of Biden on election night.

The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner after calling the swing state of Pennsylvania, which put him over the 270 electoral votes needed.

Trump, however, said in a statement that he will contest President-Elect Joe Biden’s win, adding that he does not accept the result of last Tuesday’s election.

