NYC early voting issues: Mayor, governor call for changes

NEW YORK — Following a weekend of long lines at early voting centers across New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have called on the Board of Elections to step up and make changes.

While long lines of voters in the city showed enthusiasm surrounding this election, officials worry the images might discourage some from standing in line for hours.

“The Board of Elections in New York City should have been better prepared. They should have been better prepared,” Cuomo said.

De Blasio, who plans to vote in Brooklyn on Tuesday, said the BOE needs to add more voting machines and staffers. If money is an issue, the mayor said the city would help support that effort financially.

“We’ve got to have more capacity. If you have lines two to three hours, it discourages voting. It’s not the way it should be,” he said.

The mayor also suggested the BOE should be abolished or replaced and run by a city service.

In the first three days of early voting in the city, over 314,000 people have cast their ballots, many waiting outside despite the weather.

Voter Sheila Cleary said she would stay on line for as long as she needed to make sure her vote got in.

Voter Jaimie Sanchez waited over two hours in Park Slope for the chance to vote for the first time. Young voters are expected to turn out at the highest levels since 2008.