NYC early voting hours extended this weekend

NEW YORK — Nationwide, early voting is breaking records. Already more than 80 million Americans have cast their ballot.

In New York City, early voting has brought frustratingly long lines and has generated renewed calls for reforms to the City Board of Elections.

However, there is some relief in sight as early voting hours have been extended through the weekend.

Earlier this week, the BOE approved by an 8-2 vote expanding hours at early voting locations for Friday, Saturday and Sunday by a combined 9 hours.

The revised hours are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Voters at many of the city’s 88 polling locations have experienced long wait times since early voting began on Saturday. Many lines spanned several blocks and wait times skyrocketed up to three or four hours at certain locations.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio harshly criticized the BOE this week.

Mayor de Blasio has since called for reforms in how the BOE is handled and hopes it will be done before the city’s mayoral election next year.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Henry Rosoff and Shirley Chan