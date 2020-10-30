NYC continues to expand early voting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Over 700,000 New York City Residents have shown up early to vote in this year’s presidential election, using their vote as their voice.

“I think its going to be great for democracy,” Rick Richards said on the Upper East Side as he waited to vote early. “I just want to support the party that I think will give people the opportunity to get an education and get a job.”

Elizabeth waited in line to vote with her young daughter

“Health insurance is something, health is something very important, also the education of our kids,” she said.

Polling locations will open this weekend at 7 a.m. after the board of elections extended early voting hours to help lessen long waits. Over the past seven days, New Yorkers found creative ways to pass the time in line, from ordering pizzas to hiring professional line spot holders.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was frustrated that the board of elections did not act sooner. He hopes the wait times did not discourage people from voting.

“I want to make sure we focus on getting people to the polls and we want to make sure that whatever obstacle is there,” Williams said. “If you can get past those obstacles your vote will count.”

Early voting ends Sunday at 4 p.m. New York City is gearing up for Election Day on Tuesday, bracing for any potential issues at the polls and on the streets after polls close.

“We’re going to be prepared for a lot of protests, prolonged protests, potentially different protest groups confronting each other,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It’s too early to tell what that’s going to look like. But what we’re going to emphasize is, you know, peaceful protest.”