NYC absentee ballots go out within days

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Even as President Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on voting by mail, local election authorities are gearing up to send out perhaps a million or more absentee ballot in New York City alone.

Tuesday the New York City Election Board approved the ballot designs and sent an order to the printers.

Absentee ballots will be going out to members of the military this Friday. The rest of the general public who have requested absentee ballots should begin getting them next week.

There’s still plenty of time to request an absentee ballot — but the recommendation is do it now.

To request a ballot for voters in the city, click here; for New York voters outside of the city, click here.

In New Jersey, mail-in ballots will be sent to all registered voters.

The NYC BOE also ordered more than enough ballots for everyone in the city to vote in person if they so choose, even though the board expects up to half of all 4.6 million registered voters in the city to vote by absentee.

There has been a scramble to beef up the infrastructure around absentee voting, including a new ballot tracking system, drop boxes for ballots being placed at all polling places, and a redesign of ballot envelopes, because the old signature line was not very noticeable

The improvements have won the praise of government watchdog groups like Common Cause New York.

READ MORE: New York, New Jersey election deadlines

NY Voting calendar:

October 9th— registration deadline

October 24th— early voting begins

October 27th— absentee ballot request deadline (it’s advised to request the ballot ASAP)

November 1st— early voting ends

November 3rd— Election Day

November 4th— absentee ballots without a postmark may be accepted

November 10th— last date for receipt of postmarked absentee ballots