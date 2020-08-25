NY wants court to declare mail disruptions unconstitutional

Retired postal worker Glenda Morris protests postal cutbacks, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in New York. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots are “not helpful,” but denied that recent changes at the Postal Service are linked to the November elections. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general added Tuesday to the growing pile of lawsuits seeking to halt disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service, citing substantial delays in mail delivery ahead of November’s presidential election — including several communities in her state that have gone some days without mail.

Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the changes amounted to voter suppression, with President Donald Trump admitting earlier this month that he wanted to hamper the postal service’s processing of mail-in ballots, which he fears could tilt the election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“These authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation,” James said.

The disruptions also impacted veterans and seniors who aren’t getting their medication in the mail, James said. There are also economic impacts for people waiting for pensions and paychecks. The impact on the upcoming election is a main focus of the lawsuit.

“This slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic, and we will do everything in our power to put a stop to the president’s power grab and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot come November,” James said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also slammed the changes at the USPS.

“The Trump Administration will not silence the voice of New Yorkers by trying sabotage the USPS,” he said. “Our city won’t stand for partisan political games that disenfranchise voters and put at risk the health and safety of New Yorkers who depend on the postal service to secure food, medicine, and housing.”