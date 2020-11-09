NY starts counting more than 1.5 million absentee ballots nearly 1 week after election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y.— Counties across New York began to count more than 1.5 million absentee ballots Monday in an effort to determine the outcome of several races that remain undecided nearly a week after Election Day.

The mail-in vote has the potential to swing some races substantially, in the same pattern that happened in some states during the presidential race.

Roughly 930,000 absentee ballots were returned by Democrats, while 260,000 were returned by Republicans.

It’s unclear whether that advantage will be enough to overcome substantial leads some Republicans held over incumbent Democrats in the state’s closely watched congressional races.

