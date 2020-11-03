NY AG, FBI investigating allegations of voters receiving robocalls spreading disinformation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday her office is investigating allegations of voters receiving robocalls encouraging them to stay home on Election Day.

James released the following statement:

“Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated. Every voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without being harassed, coerced, or intimidated. Our nation has a legacy of free and fair elections, and this election will be no different. Voters should rest assured that voting is safe and secure, and they should exercise their fundamental right to vote in confidence. We, along with state leaders across the nation, are working hard to protecting your right to vote, and anyone who tries to hinder that right will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Earlier this week the attorney general’s office issued subpoenas to investigate the source of the robocalls.

New Yorkers who receive a robocall spreading disinformation or have issues at the polls can contact the Election Protection Hotline at 1-800-771-7755.