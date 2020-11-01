North Carolina police use pepper spray at voter rally; 8 arrested

Police in Graham, North Carolina, used pepper spray to break up a group of demonstrators who stopped on the way to a polling place to honor George Floyd and other Black people who have died in police custody.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina used pepper spray to break up a group of demonstrators who stopped on the way to a polling place on Saturday to honor George Floyd and other Black people whose deaths have renewed the national social justice movement.

Graham police said rally organizers didn’t have permission to block the roadways near the Alamance County’s courthouse.

Police said after repeated requests to move from the street, authorities released pepper spray toward the ground and later arrested eight people.

Rally organizer Rev. Greg Drumwright said police escorted the group onto the roadways. He also said the group had permission to be at the courthouse.

The incident did not impact voting at the nearby polling site, the North Carolina Board of Elections said.