North Carolina pastor plans Election Day march after Saturday rally ended with pepper spray

Police in Graham, North Carolina, used pepper spray to break up a group of demonstrators who stopped on the way to a polling place to honor George Floyd.

A North Carolina pastor who led a march to the polls over the weekend that ended with police pepper-spraying participants says he will lead another march on Election Day.

On Saturday, Rev. Greg Drumwright led the “I Am Change” march in Graham, North Carolina, from a local AME Church to the Alamance County Courthouse.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, the march included a moment of silence for George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minnesota this summer and whose death sparked a nationwide protest movement against police brutality.

Following that moment of silence, the News & Observer reports that deputies and police officers used pepper spray on the crowd and began arresting participants. At least one journalist covering the event was arrested.

Some participants told the News & Observer that they were given little warning as to the officer’s decision to shut down the event. The Associated Press reports that Graham Police say they issued several warnings to the crowd to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and later arresting eight people.

On Sunday, Drumwright confirmed in a TV interview that he intends to finish the march on Election Day. On Monday afternoon, Drumwright further confirmed Tuesday’s event.

“Thanks Alamance County Jail for the photo op. I am marching to the polls tomorrow,” Drumwright tweeted alongside his mugshot from Saturday. “Meet me at Wayman’s Chapel AME at 3:00 p.m. Are Y’all coming or what? #ReadyForChange #ChangeIsWithinReach #J4TNG“

Thanks Alamance County Jail for the photo op.

